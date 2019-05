TWO crocodile sightings in as many weeks have been reported at Big Tuan Creek.

The latest sighting was reported on April 29.

Wildlife officers were preparing to conduct a vessel-based spotlight survey when operationally convenient.

The first sighting was reported on April 16.

A spotlight survey was conducted at the time but no crocodiles were observed.

Crocodiles found south of the Boyne River are targeted for removal.