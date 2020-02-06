Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two crashes on Bruxner and Pacific highways

Alison Paterson
by
6th Feb 2020 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WET conditions have seen two car crashes in the region this morning.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said a crash at Tintenbar on the Pacific Hwy has emergency services attending the incident some 5km north of Tamarind Drive.

"We were called just before 9am and have one ambulance crew on scene," he said.

"Initial reports of a car rolled over, no person trapped."

He said the single occupant does not appear injured, barring some shock.

Police and SES on scene.

Live Traffic has reported traffic in the northbound direction is affected and motorists should take extra care and allow for extra travel time.

Meanwhile, ambulance crews have not been called to a crash reported on Fires Near Me.

It happened on the Bruxner Hwy at Uralba around 8.30am.

More to come.

bruxner highway car crash northern rivers crash nsw ambulance pacific highway richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor walks out of meeting after altercation

        premium_icon Councillor walks out of meeting after altercation

        News A LISMORE councillor has tried to put an end to online trolling, confronting a person who has caused her grief.

        Firefighter accused of stashing cocaine in fire extinguisher

        premium_icon Firefighter accused of stashing cocaine in fire extinguisher

        Crime Four people are facing serious charges over the alleged drug supply

        REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

        Sport The activities our youngsters love to play might surprise you

        Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        News There will also be art, children’s activities, food trucks, games

        • 6th Feb 2020 11:00 AM