TWO CRASHES: A night of horror on highway

A HORROR night on the Pacific Highway saw emergency services attend two of the three accidents involving trucks within a few hours.

Two of the accidents occurred south of Ballina at Tabbimobile, with the first causing a massive traffic jam as the highway was closed while police, ambulance and fire services attended the three-vehicle incident.

Coffs-Clarence Police District Duty Officer Inspector Brendan Gorman, said the incidents were a strong reminder for people to take extra care in wet weather.

He said police were called out twice to the same the part of Tabbimobile, but fortunately no-one was seriously injured.

Insp Gorman said the first crash occurred at 5.15pm on Wednesday when a table-top truck was travelling north near the Jackybulbin Road turnoff at Tabbimobile.

"At the time due to torrential rain, visibility was low at the time,” he said.

"The table-top truck has crossed into the southbound lane causing vehicle two, a white RAV 4 driving south to take evasive action, but the truck collected with the side of the RAV 4.”

Insp Gorman said this caused a B-Double travelling behind the table-top truck to collide with the RAV 4.

"The driver and passenger of the RAV 4 were taken to McLean Hospital with minor injuries,” he said.

"The diesel spill was dealt with by the Hazmat Fire & Rescue crew from Grafton and RFS (Rural Fire Service) were also on scene. The road was closed for about two and a half hours and reopened around 7.30pm.”

Insp Gorman said the investigation of the incident are still continuing.

A few hours later police were called to another motor vehicle accident saw a close call for the driver.

”About 11.50pm, a semi-trailer travelling north on Pacific Highway at Tattimobile has also had an accident.” he said.

"In a dual lane the trailer has started to overtake the prime mover and as a result the semi trailer jack-knifed and collided with a table drain on the side of the road.”

Insp Gorman said while the truck suffered significant damage, no-one was injured.

"Investigations are continuing on this incident also,” he said.

"We remind people to take care in the wet and have regular rests.”

A third vehicle accident near Monolo Briege, Iluka, also involved a truck around CONFIRM TIME / PLACE.

No-one was injured.

Meanwhile, on their Facebook page Woodburn RFS posted images and comments about attending the accidents and asking all drivers to take care.