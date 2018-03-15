Menu
ROAD CRASH: A B-Double truck iScream about to be lifted out of a ditch on the side of the Pacific Highway at Tabbimobile
TWO CRASHES: A night of horror on highway

Alison Paterson
15th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

A HORROR night on the Pacific Highway saw emergency services attend two of the three accidents involving trucks within a few hours.

Two of the accidents occurred south of Ballina at Tabbimobile, with the first causing a massive traffic jam as the highway was closed while police, ambulance and fire services attended the three-vehicle incident.

Coffs-Clarence Police District Duty Officer Inspector Brendan Gorman, said the incidents were a strong reminder for people to take extra care in wet weather.

He said police were called out twice to the same the part of Tabbimobile, but fortunately no-one was seriously injured.

Insp Gorman said the first crash occurred at 5.15pm on Wednesday when a table-top truck was travelling north near the Jackybulbin Road turnoff at Tabbimobile.

"At the time due to torrential rain, visibility was low at the time,” he said.

"The table-top truck has crossed into the southbound lane causing vehicle two, a white RAV 4 driving south to take evasive action, but the truck collected with the side of the RAV 4.”

Insp Gorman said this caused a B-Double travelling behind the table-top truck to collide with the RAV 4.

"The driver and passenger of the RAV 4 were taken to McLean Hospital with minor injuries,” he said.

"The diesel spill was dealt with by the Hazmat Fire & Rescue crew from Grafton and RFS (Rural Fire Service) were also on scene. The road was closed for about two and a half hours and reopened around 7.30pm.”

Insp Gorman said the investigation of the incident are still continuing.

A few hours later police were called to another motor vehicle accident saw a close call for the driver.

”About 11.50pm, a semi-trailer travelling north on Pacific Highway at Tattimobile has also had an accident.” he said.

"In a dual lane the trailer has started to overtake the prime mover and as a result the semi trailer jack-knifed and collided with a table drain on the side of the road.”

Insp Gorman said while the truck suffered significant damage, no-one was injured.

"Investigations are continuing on this incident also,” he said.

"We remind people to take care in the wet and have regular rests.”

A third vehicle accident near Monolo Briege, Iluka, also involved a truck around CONFIRM TIME / PLACE.

No-one was injured.

Meanwhile, on their Facebook page Woodburn RFS posted images and comments about attending the accidents and asking all drivers to take care.

northern rivers roads pacific highway tabbimoble truck crashes
