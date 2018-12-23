Menu
A man in his 20s had suffered a snake bite and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
Two Coast men hospitalised after separate snakebites

Matty Holdsworth
23rd Dec 2018 9:33 AM
ALMOST 100 people, including two last night, have survived being bitten by snakes on the Sunshine Coast in the past year.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a Diamond Valley address at 5.10pm last night to treat a man in his 20s suffering from a snakebite.

He was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Three hours later at Perwillowen, a man sustained a snakebite to his leg.

He was transported to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

 

Snake bite: QAS advise to start wrapping a bandage over the bite then work your way up the limb.
Snake bite: QAS advise to start wrapping a bandage over the bite then work your way up the limb. QAS

QAS media said the reported number of snakebites in the region totalled 96 up to December and that a "seasonal" increase was being seen.

Despite the results, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 manager Jack Hogan said snakes only reacted when people did.

"Their biggest reaction is movement," he said.

"It can be an instant reaction to panic when you see a snake, but people need to remain calm and keep distance."

