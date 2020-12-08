Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

How does the Coronavirus vaccine work?
News

Two children test positive COVID-19 in the NT

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
8th Dec 2020 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO children have tested positive to COVID-19 at Howard Springs.

An 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, who both arrived on the repatriation flight from New Delhi on November 24, 2020, remain under the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience.

Since repatriation flights to the Northern Territory began on October 23, 2020:

· 1331 international arrivals have undertaken quarantine at the Howard Springs Centre for National Resilience

· A total of 28 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported

The total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory is 62.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

phillippa.butt@news.com.au


Originally published as Two children test positive COVID-19 in the NT

More Stories

coronavirus health howard springs northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roof collapses at Ballina supermarket, customers evacuated

        Premium Content Roof collapses at Ballina supermarket, customers evacuated

        News Structural engineers have been called in to assess the damage, and the store remains closed.

        Why council asked landowner to develop farmland site

        Premium Content Why council asked landowner to develop farmland site

        News Landowner proposed subdivision 14 years ago, but the council said no

        You may not be able to go to evacuation centre in disaster

        Premium Content You may not be able to go to evacuation centre in disaster

        News The pandemic has forced this region to adapt emergency plans

        Boy, 13, one of three arrested over brawl, stabbing at G'bah

        Premium Content Boy, 13, one of three arrested over brawl, stabbing at G'bah

        News Police expect to make more arrests as investigations continue