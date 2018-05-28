'SICKENING' CRASH: Man suffers significant head injuries

CRITICAL CRASH: A man suffering critical injuries has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after a ute was struck by a truck towing a trailer on the Bruxner Hwy near Tenterfield on May 27 around 7.45pm. Fire & Rescue NSW, police and paramedics attended the incident.

UPDATE 8am: A MAN was seriously injured in a sickening crash between a vehicle and a truck towing a trailer on the Bruxner Hwy on Sunday night.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were called out at 7.45pm on Sunday to reports of a car and truck crash.

He said three people were treated at the scene by paramedics.

"The male driver, 43, had a fractured ankle, a forearm injury and significant head and facial lacerations," he said.

"Two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 6 year-old-boy, have facial lacerations and were conscious and alert and they were all transported by road to Lismore Base Hospital."

He said there were no obvious injuries for the driver of the truck who was also towing a trailer.

Meanwhile, police media reported emergency services were called to the Bruxner Hwy, approximately 4km west of the Drake township afters reports a truck and a car had collided.

Police media said a female passenger were also injured.

The truck driver was uninjured and was taken to Tenterfield Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from New England Police District attended and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Original story: A MAN is in a critical condition and two children and a woman have been injured in a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway overnight.

About 8pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway, approximately 4km west of Drake, afters reports a truck and a car collided.

The male driver of the vehicle sustained multiple injuries and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

His passengers, two children aged 8 and 11, and a female passenger were also injured.

The truck driver was uninjured. He was taken to Tenterfield Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from New England Police District attended and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Alternating stop/slow traffic conditions are still in place on the highway this morning, with traffic affected in both directions.

The crash investigation unit, RMS and emergency services remain at the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.