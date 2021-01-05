Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Two children dead after car crashes into family near Dubbo

by Ryan Young and Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
5th Jan 2021 7:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police are looking for a driver involved in a crash that killed two children and injured two other kids, as well as an adult, near Dubbo this afternoon.

Paramedics and police raced to Warne St, Wellington at about 4.30pm following reports a car had hit five pedestrians - including four children and an adult - on the street.

Ambulance crews worked to save two of the children who were critically injured but both died at the scene.

An adult and another two children were flown to Orange Hospital, with one in a serious condition.

It is believed the car crashed into the group of pedestrians near the entrance to Wellington's local swimming pool.

The five people hit are believed to be part of the same family, who live locally.

Police said the driver left the scene before they arrived.

The scene of the fatal accident in Wellington NSW. Picture: TVN
The scene of the fatal accident in Wellington NSW. Picture: TVN

 

The scene in Wellington NSW. Picture: TVN
The scene in Wellington NSW. Picture: TVN

Dubbo mayor Ben Shields said council workers at the pool were on the scene after the crash.

He said the loss of the two children would "tear" the small town apart.

"The tragedy of Wellington is that it's extremely family-oriented," Mr Shields said.

"This is going to really knock the town around, it'll really upset everyone for some time."

Multiple ambulance crews and helicopters are on the scene and commuters are encouraged to avoid the area.

Crash Investigation Unit officers are en route and local police are looking for the driver and investigating further into what caused the tragic crash.

Three people were airlifted from the scene and taken to hospital. Picture: TNV
Three people were airlifted from the scene and taken to hospital. Picture: TNV

 

The crash scene. Picture: TNV
The crash scene. Picture: TNV

Originally published as Two children dead after car crashes into family near Dubbo

More Stories

child death crash editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How much Bluesfest has to pay back to stallholders

        Premium Content REVEALED: How much Bluesfest has to pay back to stallholders

        Business A group of 11 businesses had taken the festival organisers before a tribunal over a refund disagreement.

        New COVID cases: Lismore locals in hotel quarantine

        Premium Content New COVID cases: Lismore locals in hotel quarantine

        Health Health district says it's "vital" to keep up high levels of testing

        Dramatic change in the number of flights into Ballina

        Premium Content Dramatic change in the number of flights into Ballina

        News Technical glitch online is being investigated

        Dramatic pics as car plunges into cane drain

        Premium Content Dramatic pics as car plunges into cane drain

        News Emergency services worked together to free a woman who was trapped in a car.