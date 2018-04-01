Two charged with high range drink-driving

Tweed Byron police have charged two people with high range drink-driving.

TWEED Byron Police District officer have charged two people for drink-driving as part of Operation Tortoise this weekend.

An Ocean Shores woman, 27, was arrested about 10.30pm on Friday after allegedly returning a positive breath test on Tincogan St in Mullumbimby.

She was taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.166.

Police immediately suspended her licence and she is was charged with high range drink-driving to face Mullumbimby Local Court on May 28.

A 24-year-old French national on a working holiday visa was yesterday arrested and allegedly returned a reading of 0.206.

He had been driving on Jonson St in Byron Bay when police stopped him about 3.20am.

Then man's licence was suspended and he is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on April 19.