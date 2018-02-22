Two charged with drug offences

STRIKE Force Junor has charged another man with drug supply offences in their investigation of the distribution of illicit drugs in the Lismore area.

Police from Richmond Police District established Strike Force Junor in September 2017 to investigate the supply of ice (methamphetamine) within the Lismore precinct.

Early on Wednesday officers arrested a 31-year-old man at Newcastle Police Station and he was charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, participate in criminal group and four counts of supply prohibited drug.

The man was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court yesterday.

During the past five months, police identified several people allegedly involved in the ongoing supply of drugs, with five people arrested and charged earlier this month.

They remain before the court.

Meanwhile on Wednesday at 8.20pm a 48-year-old man driving in Byron Bay was stopped by police.

Police allege he was in possession of five tablets comprising one packet of 3.5g and another of 1g of amphetamines.

The Byron Bay resident was bailed refused to attended Byron Bay local court this morning.

Meanwhile, police continue to urge any person with information about the supply of prohibited drugs to report it confidentially.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to drug supply to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Police remind people they should not report crime information via social media pages.