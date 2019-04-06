Two cartons of beer buys couple one car and a big adventure

LEGENDS: Woodburn residents Kathy and Steve Davey are participating in the 2019 Variety Bash.

IT ALL started with two cartons of XXXX beer.

For Woodburn residents Kathy and Steve Davey, participating in a Variety Bash had always been a bucket list adventure.

Kathy said she had always wanted to participate in the Bash, but thought it was 'out of her reach', until she met her now-husband five years ago.

"My husband also wanted to do it, so this year we just said, 'let's do it',” she said.

"We didn't want to be one of those people who later say 'we wish we did it', so we have just jumped on in.”

The next step of their adventure was finding a suitable car.

LET'S GET MOOVING: Kath and Steve Davey's 2019 Variety Bash vehicle was purchased for two cartons of beer and has since been nicknamed 'Cowbell Express'. Contributed

To be eligible, Variety Bash cars are required to be more than 30 years old, and while the couple both liked older cars and owned a few eligible vehicles, they were hesitant to use them in the Bash.

Then Kathy's nephew called and said he had found an old Ford XD at the back of a property near Walgett.

"When we asked how much it would cost, the owner was happy to give it to us for just two cartons of beer,” she said.

"It had been sitting around for a while and was in a bit of a poor state with rat droppings, but there was no rust and when they put petrol in it, it started like a charm and we were able to get it on the back of the trailer.

"That's when I knew we were in business.”

Steve, whose nickname is Cowbell, has helped repair the vehicle, leading the couple to call the vehicle 'Cowbell Express'.

Kathy said she has painted and decorated the vehicle with a cow theme, including re-covering the seats and door panels with cow print fabric.

The couple have raised $8,000 of their $10,000 target, with every cent going to Variety.

The annual event raises vital funds to help children in need through children's charity Variety, a not-for-profit organisation committed to supporting children and families facing challenges either through sickness, disability, geographic isolation or financial hardship.

The 2019 Variety Bash will run from May 19 to 25, and visits regional towns such as West Wyalong, Moruya, Bomaderry and Wagga Wagga.

To donate to Car 5860 'Cowbell Express' visit https://nswbash2019.everydayhero.com/au/cowbellexpresscar5860.