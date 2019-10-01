Two cars, motorbike involved in crash on Ballina Rd

TRAFFIC is affected in both directions after a three-vehicle crash on Ballina Rd at Lismore this afternoon.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting the crash happened just before 1pm, between Rotary Dr and Dibbs St.

It is believed to involve two cars and a motorbike.

Emergency services are in attendance.

Three NSW Ambulance units responded and there is one male patient with leg injuries.

Another man has minor leg injuries and one person is still trapped.

One of the injured men has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

NSW Fire& Rescue Goonellabah provided fire protection at the scene of the crash as Police Rescue worked to remove a patient trapped in a car.

Lismore SES also attended the scene.

Drivers are being urged to take care in the area and allow for extra travel time.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane between Rotary Drive and Dibbs Street.

Stop/ slow conditions are in place and traffic has built up.

Police and NSW Fire & Rescue are on scene.