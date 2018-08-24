Menu
TWO CAR CRASH: Emergency vehicles were called to a two-car crash at Goonengerry Rd, Goonengerry, this afternoon.
Two cars have crashed on country road

Alison Paterson
24th Aug 2018 4:19 PM

A TWO cars have crashed on Goonengerry Road this afternoon.

Tweed Police District Inspector Matt Keogh said the incident occured on Goonengerry Rd between Goonengerry and Montecollum, west of the Pacific Hwy around 3:30pm.

"The MVA involved two vehicles but no-one appeared to be injured,” he said.

"Police and the fire brigade are in attendance.”

Insp Keough said with some welcome on rain on the way, he hoped motorists would take extra care and slow down on the roads.

"Please everyone slow down and take extra care while driving,” he said.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were called to the incident but there was no-one hurt or trapped.

"There was was some leaking fluid and a tow truck is still on scene,” he said.

    Local Partners