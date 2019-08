Emergency services are on scene at a crash near Kyogle.

TWO cars have crashed at Cedar Point near Kyogle.

The cars collided at the junction of the Bruxner Highway and Bentley Road at Cedar Point.

NSW Ambulance was called at 12.12pm and one crew has responded.

A 70-year-old woman who is being treated for shoulder pain.

Transport for NSW urges motorists to exercise caution at the site.