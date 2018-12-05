Menu
Two cars have crashed on the Bruxner Highway
Two cars have crashed on the Bruxner Hwy

5th Dec 2018 5:56 PM

UPDATE 6.05pm: A NSW Transport spokesman said traffic is heavy in the Alphadale/ Lindendale area due to a two-car crash.

He said to allow extra travel time and to reduce speed as the east bound lane is impacted.

 

Original story: TWO cars have collided on the Bruxner Highway at the Cowlong Road intersection at Alphadale.

NSW Ambulance was called at 5.11pm and two ambulance crews are on scene.

A spokesman said one driver has minor injuries and the other is still being assessed. Neither are trapped.

The air bags were deployed in both cars in the front to side impact.

Eastbound lanes of the Bruxner Highway are closed.

