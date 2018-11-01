Menu
The Fraser Coast has had two car accidents hospitalise people in the space of 10 minutes this morning.
David Nielsen
Two car crashes within 10 minutes

Jessica Lamb
by
1st Nov 2018 9:37 AM

IN THE space of just 10 minutes, two separate road accidents have resulted in three people taken to hospital in the Fraser Coast this morning.

At about 5.50am a man in his 30s was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with chest pain after a car crashed into a light pole on Burrum Heads Rd.

Ten minutes later, a three car crash in Walker St and Pallas St in Maryborough saw a woman in her 30s and a man in his 30s taken to Maryborough Hospital with a knee injury and neck pain respectively.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crashes.

