TWO CAR CRASH: Paramedics are at the scene of a two car crash on Wyrallah Rd, Tucki Tucki. File Photo.
News

Two car crash south of Lismore

Alison Paterson
22nd Aug 2020 11:54 AM
UPDATE 12.32PM: Two women have been treated by paramedics at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Wyrallah Rd earlier today.

The women were transported by road in separate ambulances to Lismore Base Hospital.

EMERGENCY services including paramedics and firefighters are at the scene of a two-car crash which occurred shortly before 11.20am on Saturday.

It is understood that NSW Ambulance have one unit on scene at the crash on Wyrallah Rd, Tucki Tucki.

Rural Fire Services Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews from Wyrallah Brigade and Woodburn Brigade are also at the scene.

More to come.

