Two car crash on Bruxner Hwy

CAR CRASH: A paramedic attended a crash involving two cars near the intersection of Bruxner Hwy and Ballina Rd, Alstonville, but no injuries were serious enough to require transport. Trevor Veale

A CRASH involving two vehicles just off the Bruxner Hwy near Alstonville is slowing traffic and drivers are urged to be cautious.

An Ambulance NSW media spokeswoman said they were alerted at approximately 2.40pm to the incident at the intersection of Ballina Rd and the Bruxner Hwy in Alstonville.

"We tasked a paramedic to attend as we were told there was smoke coming from of the vehicles,” she said.

"However, no-one was transported as there were no-one with injuries serious enough.”

It is understood emergency services are still at the scene.

Livetraffic.com urges drivers to exercise caution in the area.