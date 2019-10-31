Two-car crash on Bruxner Hwy, woman being assessed

PARAMEDICS ON SCENE: Two road units from NSW Ambulance are at the scene of a two-car crash on the Bruxner Hwy.

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on the Bruxner Hwy this morning.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said police were on their way to the incident near Tabulam.

"There's an MVA located at the junction of the Bruxner Hwy and the Bonalbo-Woodenbong Rd (Clarence Way) east of Tabulam,” he said.

"Kyogle Council have been on site for 20 minutes to clean up the coolant from the vehicles' engine and it looks like one will need to be towed.

"A member of the public is doing traffic control, so traffic is flowing but we ask all drivers to take extra care.”

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said two road ambulance with paramedics had been called to the incident on the corner of Bruxner Hwy and Clarence Way between Tabulam and Mallanganee at 8am.

"There's one patient, a 50-year-old female, being assessed,” she said.

"Three people were involved in the accident but two appear to be okay.”