Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PARAMEDICS ON SCENE: Two road units from NSW Ambulance are at the scene of a two-car crash on the Bruxner Hwy.
PARAMEDICS ON SCENE: Two road units from NSW Ambulance are at the scene of a two-car crash on the Bruxner Hwy. Matt Deans
News

Two-car crash on Bruxner Hwy, woman being assessed

Alison Paterson
by
31st Oct 2019 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on the Bruxner Hwy this morning.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said police were on their way to the incident near Tabulam.

"There's an MVA located at the junction of the Bruxner Hwy and the Bonalbo-Woodenbong Rd (Clarence Way) east of Tabulam,” he said.

"Kyogle Council have been on site for 20 minutes to clean up the coolant from the vehicles' engine and it looks like one will need to be towed.

"A member of the public is doing traffic control, so traffic is flowing but we ask all drivers to take extra care.”

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said two road ambulance with paramedics had been called to the incident on the corner of Bruxner Hwy and Clarence Way between Tabulam and Mallanganee at 8am.

"There's one patient, a 50-year-old female, being assessed,” she said.

"Three people were involved in the accident but two appear to be okay.”

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    CLIFFSIDE TRAGEDY: Police seek video of hang-glider crash

    premium_icon CLIFFSIDE TRAGEDY: Police seek video of hang-glider crash

    News BYSTANDERS tried desperately to save the life of the hang-gliding instructor after witnessing the horrific crash.

    Pair to defend charges over alleged fatal street assault

    premium_icon Pair to defend charges over alleged fatal street assault

    Crime The men, accused of killing a 38-year-old, have been arraigned

    Tornado chaser shocked at ferocity of Rappville fire

    premium_icon Tornado chaser shocked at ferocity of Rappville fire

    Weather Storm chaser said Rappville fires scariest thing he'd witnessed

    Mum's the word when it comes to skateboarding

    premium_icon Mum's the word when it comes to skateboarding

    News Ballina is seeing an increase in women's skateboarding