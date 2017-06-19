Police confirm 34-year-old man has died in Alstonville crash

The scene of a car crash on Ellis Road near Alstonville.

MONDAY 5.10pm: POLICE have confirmed a 34 year-old man has died after a head-on crash on Ellis Road near Alstonville. He was the sole occupant in the car.

Officers remain on scene, investigating how crash unfolded.

A woman and an 18-month old from the second vehicle have been conveyed to Lismore Base Hospital for precautionary checks.

The woman will also undergo mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash are urged to contact Lismore Police, 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000

MONDAY 4.34pm: EMERGENCY services have rushed to a serious two-car crash near Rous.

Police, Rural Fire Service and paramedics were called to Ellis Rd near Rous Cemetery Rd, Rous about 3.50pm.

Paramedics are treating 18 month girl and another woman at the scene who are expected to be transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

The condition of the others involved in the crash are unknown at this stage.

More to come.