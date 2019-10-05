Menu
CLOSE CALL: Four NSW ambulance crews attended the scene
Two-car crash: Couple trapped

5th Oct 2019 12:24 PM
AN ELDERLY couple have been taken to hospital after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of M1 Pacific Motorway at Tyagarah Road, Tyagarah just after 9am this morning.

A 90-year-old man driving one of the vehicles and his passenger, an 80-year-old woman, were trapped in their vehicle but released by NSW Volunteer Rescue Association on scene.

After being assessed by NSW ambulance on scene, the couple did not appear to sustain any injuries but were taken to Gold Coast hospital as a precaution.

Four NSW ambulance crews attended the scene.

The second driver, a woman, was travelling with three children.

Two children suffered seat belt injuries.

All three children were taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital.

