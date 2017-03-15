26°
News

Road re-opens after two-car smash

Claudia Jambor
| 15th Mar 2017 9:51 AM Updated: 11:29 AM
Ambulance at the scene of a crash at Kyogle.
Ambulance at the scene of a crash at Kyogle.

WEDNESDAY 12.30pm: KYOGLE Road has reopened at Cawongla after a two-car crash this morning.

 

NSW Ambulance Media has confirmed two people have been transported to Kyogle Hospital in a stable condition.

 

Genders and ages are still unknown. 

WEDNESDAY 12.10pm: PARAMEDICS are treating two people on scene following what is understood to be a head-on crash on Kyogle Rd.

NSW Ambulance have reported one person is suffering serious injuries while the other is said to have minor injuries.

The gender of the patients is unknown however one is believed to be aged in their 60s.
Emergency services remain on scene.
 

WEDNESDAY 10.51am: TWO car crash has closed a section of Kyogle Rd with emergency services rushing to the scene.

Police and two Rural Fire Service crews have arrived on scene at the road near Faraway Road about 10am.

Paramedics are responding to the crash. The road is closed at this stage.

More to come. 　

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  car crash emergency services faraway road kyogle northern rivers emergency

ROADS in Lismore’s CBD and beyond have reopened following earlier flooding today.

ROLLING: SES respond to 51 jobs across Northern Rivers

Resident Veda Dante sent this photo in warning drivers along Goonengerry Road, as well as Coorabell Road and Coolamon Scenic Drive.

LISMORE and Brunswick Heads areas are proving busiest for SES crews

Lismore hospital report card good but must improve

Federal and State ministers touring the new first stage of the $80.25 million Stage 3A redevelopment of Lismore Base Hospital.

Patients still waiting too long for treatment

Father confident his daughter, 9 will have life-saving surgery

A FATHER'S mission to fly his daughter overseas for life-saving surgery is looking promising thanks to a recent donation.

Repairs to Ballina's first pilot's gravestone

REPAIRS UNDERWAY: Ballina Shire Council currently is fixing the monument at Captain George Easton's grave at the East Ballina cemetery.

Work is underway to repair the grave of Ballina's first pilot

DAAS, the bad boys of comedy, are back

THREE AMIGOS: The Doug Anthony All Stars (or DAAS) are an Australian musical comedy, alternative rock and vocal trio who initially performed together between 1984 and 1994.

The Doug Anthony All Stars have a brand new show

Jenny Dowell makes her theatre debut

ON STAGE: Vilma Giacomini and Jenny Dowell in LTC's latest production of Hedda Gabler.

Hedda Gabler, a new production by Lismore Theatre Company

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft, art and fresh produce merge at the local markets.

Where to get local produce and fresh coffee from.

Over-40s only dance party coming to Queensland

IT WAS a sell-out success in Sydney and now 40up is coming to Brisbane.

#MENISM: Rocky dad's joke lands him in national spotlight

Former South Sydney Rabbitoh and Rockhampton father Jamie Simpson spoke with David "Kochy" Kosh and Samantha Armytage this morning over the apparent gender bias in pram parking signs after his joke Facebook post went viral.

Former NRL player calls on dad's of Australia to 'band together'

MOVIE REVIEW: Joel Edgerton digs deep for Loving role

Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga in a scene from the movie Loving.

AUSSIE actor plays a brickie arrested for interracial marriage.

Justin Bieber apologises over Sunshine Coast outburst

Justin Bieber apologises over an outburst during his visit to the Sunshine Coast.

Bieber's tongue-in-cheek 'sorry' to camera crew

Ryan Gosling’s new film a ‘humiliating wreck’

Ryan Gosling’s newest flick doesn’t quite scale the heights of La La Land.

HIS anticipated follow-up to La La Land is being savaged by critics.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Cure For Wellness is deliriously bonkers

Dean DeHaan in a scene from the movie A Cure For Wellness.

THIS genre-bending ride has an enticingly spooky atmosphere.

Melissa George’s tearful tell-all interview

Melissa George breaks down in her Sunday Night interview.

Actress to ‘tell-all’ about Paris nightmare on Sunday Night.

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

EXCLUSIVE: $41 million play haven proponents speak out

Aerial photograph of Ballina looking south. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

Beef barons behind Ringtank Pty Ltd break silence

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

