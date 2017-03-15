Road re-opens after two-car smash

Ambulance at the scene of a crash at Kyogle.

WEDNESDAY 12.30pm: KYOGLE Road has reopened at Cawongla after a two-car crash this morning.

NSW Ambulance Media has confirmed two people have been transported to Kyogle Hospital in a stable condition.

Genders and ages are still unknown.

WEDNESDAY 12.10pm: PARAMEDICS are treating two people on scene following what is understood to be a head-on crash on Kyogle Rd.

NSW Ambulance have reported one person is suffering serious injuries while the other is said to have minor injuries.

The gender of the patients is unknown however one is believed to be aged in their 60s.

Emergency services remain on scene.



WEDNESDAY 10.51am: TWO car crash has closed a section of Kyogle Rd with emergency services rushing to the scene.

Police and two Rural Fire Service crews have arrived on scene at the road near Faraway Road about 10am.

Paramedics are responding to the crash. The road is closed at this stage.

More to come.