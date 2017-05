THE Bruxner Highway at West Ballina was closed for almost an hour this afternoon due to a car crash.

Two cars collided near Teven Road, closing the road in both directions as ambulance officers treated patients and the cars were cleared from the scene.

Ambulance officers treated five patients in total, with one patient, a male in his 70s, transported to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

The highway reopened at 4.25pm.