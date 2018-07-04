Three children taken to hospital after car crash

CAR CARSH: Three children and one adult have been transported to Lismore Base Hospital after a car crash at Dalwood on Wednesday morning.

THREE children and one adult have been transported to Lismore Base Hospital after a two car crash between Tregeagle and Meerschaum Vale this morning.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed the sent several units to the incident which occurred before 9am today.

The spokesman said one woman aged 35 suffered a suspected arm fracture and three children, including a teenage girl, were transported to Lismore Base Hospital with minor injuries.

"At 8:45am we were alerted to an incident at Dalwood on Dalwood Rd across from Ellis Rd," he said.

"The was a report of two cars and five occupants in total."

The spokesman said while all five were in a stable condition, one adult and the three youngsters were taken to hospital for treatment and assessment.

"The 14 year-old-girl appeared to have no injuries and with the other two children whose ages and gender have not been released, one has a minor hand injury and the other some abrasions from the seatbelt," he said.

"All are in a stable condition."