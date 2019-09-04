Menu
Traffic backed up on the north side of the Grafton bridge following a two-car crash.
UPDATE: Two injured in two-car bridge crash

Jarrard Potter
4th Sep 2019 7:50 PM
UPDATE 8PM: Traffic control has been put in place on the Grafton bridge to allow traffic flow after a two-car crash closed the bridge in both directions.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said two people were treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene, but were not taken to hospital.

Motorists are advised delays will continue as emergency crews clear the scene of the crash.

A car has flipped in a two-vehicle crash on the Grafton bridge.
EARLIER: A COLLISION between two cars on the southern end of the Grafton bridge has caused a traffic nightmare, with both lanes brought to a standstill on either side of the bridge.

Emergency services are now on the scene of the crash, which occurred around 7.34pm this evening.

Initial reports indicate one car has flipped, and came to rest on its side in the middle of the bridge.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.

The crash is the second in the Clarence Valley this afternoon, with emergency services responding to a motorcycle crash near on the Gwydir Highway near Cangai earlier this afternoon.

