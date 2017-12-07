Menu
Police car involved in crash on Bruxner Highway

Claudia Jambor
by

TRAFFIC has been slow on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah this morning after a multiple vehicle crash involving a police car.

The crash happened near Sunrise Crescent just before 9.30am.

Emergency services were called to the scene, including NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Ambulance and several police vehicles.

Traffic was affected in both directions.

An Ambulance Media spokesman confirmed a woman was treated for chest pain with reports of three other patients.

At this stage, he could not confirm their injuries.

It is understood at least one person was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

Emergency services are on scene clearing the wreckage from the road.

An incident on the Bruxner Highway near Sunrise Court in Goonellabah is disrupting traffic. Marc Stapelberg

