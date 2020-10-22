Three women hurt in two-car crash on Bruxner Highway

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash just south of Lismore on the Bruxner Highway.

The two-car crash happened near Caniaba Rd just after 10am.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said early reports showed that three women, all believed to be in their 60s or 70s, were being treated by paramedics.

According to Live Traffic NSW, traffic is affected in both directions.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and reduce their speed if they are travelling in that area.

More to come.