Three people injured in two-car crash on Bangalow Road

UPDATE 7.40am: AT LEAST one person has been freed from the wreckage of a two car crash this morning near Lismore.

The person, whose age or gender is unknown, has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital via ambulance.

Ambulance media confirmed another two people were being treated on scene, age and genders remain unknown at this stage.

It is understood they were still trapped in the wreckage.

One of those injured is said to be a woman aged in her 30s.

One of the cars involved in a crash on Bangalow Road this morning. Alison Paterson

THURSDAY 7.25am: MOTORISTS are being warned to avoid the area following a two-car crash on Bangalow Road, just outside of Lismore, this morning.

The crash is believed to have occurred just after 7am this morning between Lagoons Grass Road and Boatharbour Road.

Bangalow Road is closed in both directions.

Live Traffic NSW is urging motorists to avoid the area and use diversions.

Richmond Hill Road is suggested as a diversion.