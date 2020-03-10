Menu
Traffic heading towards Lismore slow at scene of crash on Tuesday morning. Picture: Rebecca Fist
News

Two car crash at black spot

Rebecca Fist
Alison Paterson
and
10th Mar 2020 8:25 AM
THE notorious black spot intersection of Ballina Rd and Sneaths Rd at Wollongbar was the scene of another car crash on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services including ambulance, police and firefighters attended the crash which is understood to have involved two vehicles, with one turning onto the highway from Sneaths Rd.

Ambulance NSW said one road unit was dispatched to the crash "just before 7.50am today."

The ambulance spokesman said, "a Careflight crew were turned back,"when paramedics at the scene indicated there were no serious injuries.

"We had one road crew to the two-car accident and they treated three people including a 13 year old boy," he said.

"There are two other patients fine with no specific injuries."

Drivers are being urged to take extra care and allow for additional travel time.

Westbound traffic is slow, and was banked up to Wardell Road at 9am.

More to come.

black spot car crash car crashes lismore mva news.
Lismore Northern Star

