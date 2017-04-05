Two bridges too far washed away

MAIN: The creek near Kyogle mayor's house on Grady's Creek Rd. ABOVE: Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland, with MP Kevin Hogan, opening Minneys Bridge.

THE woman who fought for years to replace and restore Kyogle bridges was trapped by floodwaters that washed away two bridges near her home.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland was isolated at her property for several days after McLellands Bridge and another close to Gompa Rd were destroyed in the "rampaging chocolate milkshake waters".

"I couldn't get out of my property," Mayor Mullholland said.

"I have a bridge either side of me. One was being replaced by council and the other one has gone to its happy place. Or Casino has a new bridge unexpectedly."

Along with other councillors and politicians, she has successfully applied for State and Federal funding to repair the bridges in Kyogle.

"Flood events like these are always unfortunate because, although the river systems get a good clean out, something always gets damaged or someone gets hurt. It couldn't have rained any harder if it had tried," she said.

"We lost two bridges, which is expensive for us.

"We're checking the foundations of other bridges. Bentley Rd at Back Creek has bad debris but crews are out there clearing it."