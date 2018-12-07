Menu
Two bodies found at Central Queensland caravan park

by Thomas Morgan
7th Dec 2018 3:36 AM

Police are on the scene at a caravan park near Gladstone after the death of two people.

A police media statement said police were called to the Calliope caravan park about 5pm on Thursday afternoon.

They located two bodies, and declared a crime scene.

Detectives are now working to determine the causes of death and the identities of the two persons.

A Police media spokeswoman said investigators are on the scene at Stowe Rd, Calliope.

Police said there were no further details available to the public at this time.

