Two bodies found at Central Queensland caravan park
Police are on the scene at a caravan park near Gladstone after the death of two people.
A police media statement said police were called to the Calliope caravan park about 5pm on Thursday afternoon.
They located two bodies, and declared a crime scene.
Detectives are now working to determine the causes of death and the identities of the two persons.
A Police media spokeswoman said investigators are on the scene at Stowe Rd, Calliope.
Police said there were no further details available to the public at this time.