Bluesfest crowds 2018.
Two Bluesfest artists cancel their shows

Javier Encalada
20th Feb 2020 10:08 AM
TWO American acts have cancelled their shows at Bluesfest 2020.

Singer-songwriters John Prine and Jenny Lewis have cancelled their shows for different reasons.

Bluesfest organisers confirmed Prine was unable to make it to the music event due to health reasons.

“With great regret and disappointment, we wish to advise that John Prine has been forced to cancel his upcoming Bluesfest performance this Easter – following the advice of his doctors regarding an existing hip injury,” the statement reads.

“As always, John is appreciative of his loyal fans and friends all over the world and looks forward to returning to Australia at a future date. We sincerely apologise to fans affected by this cancellation and wish John a speedy recovery.”

Prine is known for an often humorous style of country music that has elements of protest and social commentary.

Bluesfest organisers also confirmed Jenny Lewis has altered her touring schedule for 2020.

“Lewis had to cancel due to unforeseen circumstances and commitments recording an album,” a spokesperson confirmed.

She was the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the indie rock band Rilo Kiley.

Lewis gained prominence in the 1980s as a child actress, appearing in the films Troop Beverly Hills and The Wizard and the television series Brooklyn Bridge.

