Two awesome events on the Northern Rivers today

IT'S a beautiful Sunday and there is always plenty to do on the Northern Rivers if you are looking to get out and about.

Today, check out the Peach Festival in the Hogarth Range west of Casino, or the Big Scrub Rainforest Day at Lismore City Hall.

Peach Festival

Some of Andrew Finlay's first lot of peaches from his Pikedale farm in October. Liana Turner

This is a festival which stars the juicy stone fruit everyone loves but has a whole lot more to offer too.

This year's third annual Peach Festival celebrates local produce showcases farmers in the region, from olives, macadamias, coffee, honey, nectarines and of course peaches.

Conceived by John and Frida De Kleuver, the event is held at their property, Southview Orchard, on 1165 Hogarth Range Rd, Hogarth Range.

It features music from Tabulam singers and soul-food from Sprout Lunch Bar.

The event runes from 10am to 2pm and is a great showcase for the region's burgeoning local produce, from the Mongogorie olive farm, Duck Macadamia farm, McKellar coffee, to of course the Southview's peaches and nectarines.

For more information - 0498 001 257

Big Scrub Rainforest Day

The Big Scrub Rainforest Day is often held at Rocky Creek Dam but this year due to the recent heavy rain has been moved to Lismore City Hall.

If you were to pick one event that could educate adults and children alike about the huge importance of a natural rainforests, then this is it.

For young and old, it's basically a one stop shop for all things rainforest.

Held annually for two decades, the event has engaged with over 25,000 attendees.

The Big Scrub Rainforest Day offers attendees access to a wide range of walks, talks and practical workshops from some of Australia's leading ecologists, restoration practitioners, scientists and naturalists.

Kids can learn about Big Scrub birds, frogs, bugs and fungi. There will be information stalls, children's activities, food and entertainment.

The event runs from 9am to 3pm and entry is via a gold coin donation.

A full program is available here.