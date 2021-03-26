Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man and a woman have been charged over an alleged major drug supply network. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
A man and a woman have been charged over an alleged major drug supply network. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

Two arrested over alleged major heroin, meth network

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
26th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have seized almost $480,000 cash and dismantled a major drug supply network between the Central Tablelands and Tweed Shire.

In January 2020 Strike Force Macvitie was established to investigate a criminal network involved in the supply of meth and heroin between Tweed Heads and Orange.

During the investigation police uncovered alleged money laundering offences to the value of more than $930,000.

Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators from Central West Police District arrested a 46-year-old man at a home on Paling Street, Orange, about 4.45pm on Thursday.

A short time later, detectives attached to the Mid North Coast Police District arrested a 32-year-old woman during a vehicle stop on the Pacific Highway, Lake Innes.

Subsequent searches of the home and vehicle were conducted, during which police located and seized $479,800.

The man and woman were taken to local police stations and charged.

They both remain before the courts.

alleged drug supply northern rivers crime orange crime tweed crime
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Just how bad is ‘desperate bit of road’?

        Premium Content VIDEO: Just how bad is ‘desperate bit of road’?

        News OPINION: I think calling this road desperate is being kind. It’s dreadful.

        Developers finally reveal plans after servo demolition

        Premium Content Developers finally reveal plans after servo demolition

        News After months of speculation, the owners have unveiled their plans

        Northern Rivers lights a torch backing Brisbane Olympic bid

        Premium Content Northern Rivers lights a torch backing Brisbane Olympic bid

        News The Northern Rivers is in driving distance to cash in if Brisbane’s Olympic bid is...