Two arrested over alleged major heroin, meth network
Police have seized almost $480,000 cash and dismantled a major drug supply network between the Central Tablelands and Tweed Shire.
In January 2020 Strike Force Macvitie was established to investigate a criminal network involved in the supply of meth and heroin between Tweed Heads and Orange.
During the investigation police uncovered alleged money laundering offences to the value of more than $930,000.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators from Central West Police District arrested a 46-year-old man at a home on Paling Street, Orange, about 4.45pm on Thursday.
A short time later, detectives attached to the Mid North Coast Police District arrested a 32-year-old woman during a vehicle stop on the Pacific Highway, Lake Innes.
Subsequent searches of the home and vehicle were conducted, during which police located and seized $479,800.
The man and woman were taken to local police stations and charged.
They both remain before the courts.