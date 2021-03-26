Two arrested over alleged major heroin, meth network

A man and a woman have been charged over an alleged major drug supply network. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Police have seized almost $480,000 cash and dismantled a major drug supply network between the Central Tablelands and Tweed Shire.

In January 2020 Strike Force Macvitie was established to investigate a criminal network involved in the supply of meth and heroin between Tweed Heads and Orange.

During the investigation police uncovered alleged money laundering offences to the value of more than $930,000.

Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators from Central West Police District arrested a 46-year-old man at a home on Paling Street, Orange, about 4.45pm on Thursday.

A short time later, detectives attached to the Mid North Coast Police District arrested a 32-year-old woman during a vehicle stop on the Pacific Highway, Lake Innes.

Subsequent searches of the home and vehicle were conducted, during which police located and seized $479,800.

The man and woman were taken to local police stations and charged.

They both remain before the courts.