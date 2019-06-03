Two arrested in ongoing police operation in Alstonville
TWO people have been charged with property and police assault offences.
A Skennars Head woman, 23, and man, 21, were arrested by plain clothes officers from the Richmond Police District at Wollongbar on Saturday evening.
The pair were each charged with a range of property and theft-related offences.
They have also been charged with assaulting and resisting police in the execution of their duty.
Police said in a statement the arrests were part of an ongoing operation in the Alstonville and Wollongbar area.
The Skennars Head accused are both due to face Lismore Local Court later this month.