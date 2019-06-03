Menu
The pair will face court in Lismore later this month. Cathy Adams
Crime

Two arrested in ongoing police operation in Alstonville

3rd Jun 2019 2:45 PM
TWO people have been charged with property and police assault offences.

A Skennars Head woman, 23, and man, 21, were arrested by plain clothes officers from the Richmond Police District at Wollongbar on Saturday evening.

The pair were each charged with a range of property and theft-related offences.

They have also been charged with assaulting and resisting police in the execution of their duty.

Police said in a statement the arrests were part of an ongoing operation in the Alstonville and Wollongbar area.

The Skennars Head accused are both due to face Lismore Local Court later this month.

lismore local court northern rivers crime police assault
Lismore Northern Star

