Police inspect the car at Mascot police station. Picture: Christian Gilles
Crime

Gun found in abandoned hire car near airport

by Adella Beaini
18th Jan 2019 11:30 AM
TWO people have been arrested after a firearm was found in a rental car at Sydney Airport.

A 23-year-old man turned up at a rental car service at the domestic airport yesterday claiming he had lost the key to the red Hyundai rental hatchback he had rented on Saturday.

An attendant retrieved the car from outside the nearby Krispy Kreme outlet and found gun inside as they were driving back.

The man and a woman, 18, were arrested and were being interviewed last night. The car was seized.

Police said the incident was not terrorism-related.

Yesterday, Australian Federal Police arrived just after 2pm and seized the vehicle and firearm before arresting the pair.

The 18-year-old woman was taken to Sydney Airport Police Station by AFP officers and the man was taken to Mascot Police Station where they were questioned by police last night.

Inquiries continue.

