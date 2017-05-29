Two arrested after drugs and knives found

TWO men will face court on charges relating to drugs following an incident in Nimbin.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that on Saturday afternoon police became aware of two people acting suspiciously in the Nimbin CBD.

Police arrested a 26-year-old Townsend man and a person who was with him, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

The Townsend man was charged with supply prohibited drug and deal with proceeds of crime.

He has been bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Moments later police spoke to a 25-year-old Maclean man.

A search of his vehicle revealed a home-made knife, a combat-style knife and 5 grams of cannabis.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for custody of a knife in a public place (2nd+ offence) and possess prohibited drug.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in July.