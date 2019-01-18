Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Extract of Darwin Visual Terminal Chart showing VFR Route 5 and direct track to Port Keats. Source: Airservices – annotated by ATSB
Extract of Darwin Visual Terminal Chart showing VFR Route 5 and direct track to Port Keats. Source: Airservices – annotated by ATSB
News

Aircraft miss each other by 5m above Darwin

by STEVE VIVIAN
18th Jan 2019 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Cessna aircraft came within a split-second of colliding at above 6000ft in Darwin airspace.

An investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau found the two aircraft, carrying four people between them, missed each other by less than 5m in a terrifying near miss 46km southwest of Darwin two years ago.

An inaccurate altitude reading and a series of poor decisions - starting at takeoff and continuing until the moments before the planes almost collided - have been identified as the causes for the near miss, the ATSB investigation found.

Destined for Port Keats, the Hardy Aviation and Chartair charter aircraft took off just one minute apart from a Darwin Airport runway about 8am on January 6, 2017.

Google Earth image overlaid with aircraft tracks. Source: Google Earth and radar data – annotated by ATSB
Google Earth image overlaid with aircraft tracks. Source: Google Earth and radar data – annotated by ATSB

Not long after takeoff, after tracking at a safe distance, the two pilots lost sight of each other. About 46km into the flight path, the Chartair Cessna, carrying one pilot and no passengers, told the ATSB the Hardy Aviation Cessna, carrying one pilot and two passengers, "came from the left top corner of his windshield across the nose to the bottom right in front of him and filled the windscreen".

"He estimated the two aircraft passed 3-4 metres apart," the investigation found.

According to the Hardy Aviation pilot, the Chartair plane "came within 5m" of collision. The investigation recorded the Hardy Aviation pilot as reporting they were "surprised by the proximity" to the Chartair plane.

The near miss, the investigation found, was due to a warning alert sounding too late.

"Neither pilot had an appreciation of just how close the aircraft were until they re-sighted each other as they passed in proximity," the investigation found.

A "discrepancy" between one plane's radar altitude and "actual aircraft altitude" was also found in the investigation, putting the aircraft 500 metres vertically closer to the other aircraft than displayed.

The investigation found that had air traffic control initially verified the initial altitude of the craft on first contact, the radar discrepancy, and near miss, could have been avoided.

The ATSB also found that neither aircraft was "equipped with any Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) technology".

More Stories

Show More
aircraft air incident aviation darwin near miss

Top Stories

    Couple hit by car at Ballina

    Couple hit by car at Ballina

    News TWO people are being treated for head and facial injuries after they were struck by a car on a beachside road.

    • 18th Jan 2019 8:50 AM
    'OUR GUARDIAN ANGEL': Hundreds say goodbye to Shari Rose

    premium_icon 'OUR GUARDIAN ANGEL': Hundreds say goodbye to Shari Rose

    News More than 500 people farewelled beloved Lismore teen Shari Anne Rose

    333 local jobs up for grabs thanks to state election

    premium_icon 333 local jobs up for grabs thanks to state election

    News Running an election is no easy feat -- can you help?

    Win money, race sporting stars with new app

    premium_icon Win money, race sporting stars with new app

    Technology Can you beat your favourite NRL player in a sprint race?