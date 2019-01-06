Twists and turns at Summerland bowls
TWO of the best bowlers in Australia reached the final of the $12,600 Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.
It came down to 2015 champion and Canadian international Ryan Bester and Sydney bowler Ben Twist in the $3000 gold final today.
Twist won the final 21-11 while Tweed bowler Scott De Jongh won the silver final 21-7 over David Freeme.
Bester was a finalist in 2014 and won the pairs part of the competition with Queensland rep Sean Baker last week.
He had a narrow 21-19 win over Paul O'Brien in the semi-final while Twist beat Beenleigh bowler Dale McWhinney 21-18 in the other semi-final.
