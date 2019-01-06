Twists and turns at Summerland bowls

Summerland Singles winner Ben Twist with Ryan Bester after the final at the Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

TWO of the best bowlers in Australia reached the final of the $12,600 Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

It came down to 2015 champion and Canadian international Ryan Bester and Sydney bowler Ben Twist in the $3000 gold final today.

Twist won the final 21-11 while Tweed bowler Scott De Jongh won the silver final 21-7 over David Freeme.

Bester was a finalist in 2014 and won the pairs part of the competition with Queensland rep Sean Baker last week.

He had a narrow 21-19 win over Paul O'Brien in the semi-final while Twist beat Beenleigh bowler Dale McWhinney 21-18 in the other semi-final.

