Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Summerland Singles winner Ben Twist with Ryan Bester after the final at the Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.
Summerland Singles winner Ben Twist with Ryan Bester after the final at the Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club. Mitchell Craig
Sport

Twists and turns at Summerland bowls

Mitchell Craig
by
6th Jan 2019 7:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of the best bowlers in Australia reached the final of the $12,600 Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

It came down to 2015 champion and Canadian international Ryan Bester and Sydney bowler Ben Twist in the $3000 gold final today.

Twist won the final 21-11 while Tweed bowler Scott De Jongh won the silver final 21-7 over David Freeme.

Bester was a finalist in 2014 and won the pairs part of the competition with Queensland rep Sean Baker last week.

He had a narrow 21-19 win over Paul O'Brien in the semi-final while Twist beat Beenleigh bowler Dale McWhinney 21-18 in the other semi-final.

See photos and report in the Northern Star on Tuesday.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Peter Black brings an afternoon of rock

    premium_icon Peter Black brings an afternoon of rock

    Music He has been played music since the age of 13, with bands The Hard Ons and Nunchukka Superfly.

    Beastly spell that just needs to be broken

    premium_icon Beastly spell that just needs to be broken

    Art & Theatre Ballina Players' Beauty and the Beast opens this week

    Nashville sends its young bright stars to sing for us

    premium_icon Nashville sends its young bright stars to sing for us

    Whats On Four young artists based on Nashville are touring Australia

    'Worsening crisis': Recycling issue needs a solution

    premium_icon 'Worsening crisis': Recycling issue needs a solution

    Environment Residents are being asked to participate in a "landmark" survey

    Local Partners