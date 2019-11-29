Twist in model's death after threesome

Alexander Amado Johnson and wife Luna had a threesome with Ivana Smit in Malaysia

A Dutch model who fell to her death after a threesome with a US millionaire and his wife could have been murdered, police have said after an appeal from her family.

Ivana Smit, 18, was found naked on the sixth floor balcony of a high rise in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpar in December 2017.

She is believed to have fallen from a 20th-floor apartment owned by bitcoin tycoon Alexander Amado Johnson, 45, and wife, Luna, 32.

The couple admit to having had a threesome with Smit on the night she died but deny any involvement in her death, and say they were asleep at the time of her fall.

They were both arrested after her body was found and spent two weeks in custody.

They were suspected of drug use and of breaching immigration rules, but were released without charge after blood tests showed no trace of drugs and their visas were found to be in order.

A post-mortem found Smit to have cocaine, alcohol, and an amphetamine called PMMA in her blood.

The Johnsons deny having given Smit drugs or taking any themselves on the night that she died.

After Smit's death, a Malaysia coroner said that her body bore evidence of a struggle, while an additional autopsy in Holland suggested bruising on the body had been sustained before Smit fell.

A court inquest concluded in March that Smit's death was a "misadventure," and that no one was responsible, but a high court last week granted an application by her family to set aside the inquest's findings.

The Sun reports that Criminal Investigation Department chief Huzir Mohamed said the court had ruled it was possible Smit's death had been caused by someone else.

"The court ordered the attorney general to instruct the police to reinvestigate the cause of death, and for the case to be reclassified under Section 302 (of the Penal Code)," he said at a press conference.

Section 302 refers to Malaysia's laws regarding murder.

Police had originally classified the case as "sudden death."

Mr Huzir said a team will be formed for the investigation pending instructions from the attorney general, after which they will record witness statements.

He did not specify who or how many witnesses the police would question, but the Johnsons were reported to have left Malaysia last year.

Speaking to MailOnline in May, Luna said: "Ivana was our friend and we both had relationships with her.

"She came with us willingly that night.

"I wish I had more time to know her. I lost a friend."

Andrew said that couple had "enjoyed the company of other women over the course of our marriage", but added: "We had unequivocally nothing to do with her passing."

