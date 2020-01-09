Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
On their third visit to Sea Life in less than a month, Connor and Colby Hill, 4, got up close and personal with the new penguins after the twin brothers won a competition to name one of the penguins. Photo: John McCutcheon
On their third visit to Sea Life in less than a month, Connor and Colby Hill, 4, got up close and personal with the new penguins after the twin brothers won a competition to name one of the penguins. Photo: John McCutcheon
Pets & Animals

Twins ‘obsessed’ with Sea Life’s adorable new addition

Amber Hooker
, amber.hooker@scnews.com.au
9th Jan 2020 11:46 AM | Updated: 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"PENGUIN-obsessed" twin brothers Colby Grey and Connor Blue Hill, 4, have formed a special bond with a new member of the Sea Life family.

The boys beat 300 others in a competition to name a baby blue penguin, and fittingly dubbed him "Bluey"; not for the colour or the connection to their name, but in reference to their favourite ABC cartoon blue heeler.

Connor and Colby Hill, 4 at Sea Life won a competition to name one of Sea Life’s new penguins. Photo: John McCutcheon
Connor and Colby Hill, 4 at Sea Life won a competition to name one of Sea Life’s new penguins. Photo: John McCutcheon

Part of their prize was to help feed Bluey, aged four months, and the rest of the Little Blue Penguins colony.

Others can enjoy this privilege once Bluey and his mates have settled into the Mooloolaba attraction.

Parents Anna-Kate and Marcus Hill said the family had visited the new enclosure three times since it opened in December 12.

Marcus said while his sons loved all sea creatures, they had well and truly become "penguin obsessed".

Bluey the penguin has the most vibrant plumage of all the penguins in Sea Life’s new enclosure. Photo: John McCutcheon
Bluey the penguin has the most vibrant plumage of all the penguins in Sea Life’s new enclosure. Photo: John McCutcheon

After crouching just centimetres from their new favourite animals, the boys' message was clear.

"I love penguins, they're so exciting," they shouted.

To see their faces light up was a highlight for the proud parents.

Members of the public will be allowed to feed the penguins at Sea Life once they have settled into their new enclosure. Photo: John McCutcheon
Members of the public will be allowed to feed the penguins at Sea Life once they have settled into their new enclosure. Photo: John McCutcheon

Bluey is a city slicker hailing from Sydney, but Sea Life's mammal manager Carla Haskell said the penguins came from across Australia including Sea World on the Gold Coast.

The enclosure has ocean-temperature water, about four-metres deep with underwater viewing.

Carla said Bluey and his mate Mr Brown were inseparable.

colby grey hill connor blue hill penguins sea life mooloolaba whatson sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murder accused fronts court from police station

        premium_icon Murder accused fronts court from police station

        Crime AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has faced charged, charged with the murder of East Lismore man Jesse Vilkelis-Curas during a fight.

        Stolen mobile vital in Ballina murder investigation

        premium_icon Stolen mobile vital in Ballina murder investigation

        Crime A missing phone may be a vital clue in Jesse Vilkelis-Curas murder.

        Ballina says ‘goodbye’ to guiding light

        premium_icon Ballina says ‘goodbye’ to guiding light

        News RUSSELL Ronan, aka ‘Mr Tidy Towns’, will be remembered for a lifetime of...

        Taco Bell reveals plans for first Northern Rivers store

        premium_icon Taco Bell reveals plans for first Northern Rivers store

        News This American fast food chain is bringing its tacos to our region