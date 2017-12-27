Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Someone died because people were doing f*** all’

by James Law
Ravneet Singh Gill, who died at Duranbah Beach on Christmas Day.
Ravneet Singh Gill, who died at Duranbah Beach on Christmas Day.

TWO men have accused fellow surfers of "standing around watching" as a man drowned at a beach on the NSW-Queensland border.

A 22-year-old Indian national - named by the Gold Coast Bulletin as Ravneet Singh Gill - was with a group of seven other swimmers at Duranbah Beach at Tweed Heads on Christmas Day when he was pulled out to sea in a rip.

Queensland surf lifesavers took to the water on jetskis for the mass rescue assisted by the Harrington Twins, Shaun and Dean, who are known for their Jackass-style stunts.

"To all those surfers yesterday at D'bah (Duranbah Beach) who watched two lifeguards, me and my family save six people and one drowned, F*** YOU," the Harrington Twins wrote on their Instagram page on Boxing Day.

"If you see someone in trouble you HELP THEM and that kite boarder who nearly ran me over twice when I had an unconscious man in my arms you can get f***ed.

"Some poor family has lost a life because people were standing around watching and doing f*** all, it's f***ing bulls***!!"

 

Shaun and Dean Harrington helped out with the rescue. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Shaun and Dean Harrington helped out with the rescue. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Police were called to the scene about 4.45pm.

The surf lifesavers and the Harringtons rescued all eight swimmers, but Mr Singh was pulled from the water unconscious. Paramedics were unable to be revive him on the shore.

The other seven were taken to hospital for assessment, police said, and the beach was closed for the rest of the day.

Mr Singh's friends returned to the beach yesterday and remembered the Southern Cross University business student as a "golden-hearted person", the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

Officers from Tweed Byron Local Area Command have launched an investigation into the drowning.

"The incident is a timely reminder for swimmers to make safety the priority when in, on or around the water this summer," police said in a statement.

The Harrington Twins' post has received more than 6000 likes.

Swimmers returned to Duranbah Beach on Boxing Day after the drowning. Picture: Mike Batterham
Swimmers returned to Duranbah Beach on Boxing Day after the drowning. Picture: Mike Batterham

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  beach christmas drowning accident editors picks

'RIP, legend': Disbelief over death of much loved DJ

'RIP, legend': Disbelief over death of much loved DJ

FRIENDS and family are paying tribute to an "amazing man” who was living his passion before his shock passing on Christmas Day.

Have you seen this motorbike?

This 2013 RMZ250 Suzuki was stolen from Chilcotts Grass recently.

Distinctive motorbike stolen

Lisa Hunt's two decades of funk, Soul and Disco

SOUL SISTER: Singer Lisa Hunt takes her Forever Soul show across Australia , Europe and the USA every year .

Forever Soul turns 20

All the gigs to celebrate 2018 in style

GOOCHY IN BYRON: Newcastle punk sweethearts The Gooch Palms will be at The Northern in Byron Bay this Saturday with The Violent Monks, Captain Squidlicker and The Sinking Ships, from 8.30pm.

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Local Partners