Twin toddlers survive, mum dies in crash

Twin toddlers have been found miraculously alive in the rear of a car which crashed killing their 29-year-old mother in western NSW.

The fifteen-month-old twins were found by chance in the back of the car that rolled, killing their mother.

Two passers-by discovered the toddlers on Saturday afternoon when they came upon the crash site near Anabranch North of Wentworth on the Silver City Highway which runs between Mildura and Broken Hill and is in the far corner of NSW near both the Victorian and South Australian borders.

The woman was thrown from the vehicle and her body found nearby.

The witnesses cared for the toddlers until emergency services arrived at the crash scene.

The mother's body was removed from the site and a post mortem on her death will be prepared by the coroner.

She was one of three people who died in a horror weekend on NSW roads which also left a woman and her two children fighting for their lives.

A 29-year-old woman and two girls, aged 10 and four, are in a critical condition after a crash at an intersection of the Snowy Mountains Highway at Tumut in the NSW Riverina.

The three, who were trapped in their car after it collided with a truck after 3pm on Saturday, were treated for serious head injuries.

The 58-year-old truck driver was uninjured.

A 25-year-old man died at the scene after his Ford Falcon and a Toyota Rav4 collided on the Hume Highway at Campbelltown in southwestern Sydney around 11.30pm on Saturday night.

His 26-year-old male passenger was treated for internal injuries and is stabled and the woman driver, 27, of the Toyota suffered a broken arm and was taken for mandatory testing.

A man, 45, died in a single vehicle crash at Port Macquarie around 5.30pm on Saturday after his ute crashed into a tree.

The critical crashes follow a head-on smash in Perth on Friday night which killed a pregnant woman and her baby, and seriously injured her boyfriend and two others.

Maddie Morgan was a passenger in a Nissan Skyline which collided with a Ford Falcon at 7.45pm at an intersection in Mahogany Creek on Perth's eastern fringes.

Witnesses of the crash said it looked "like a bomb went off" when the Falcon struck the Skyline, splitting it in two and smashing debris over the road.

Ms Morgan died later in hospital.

