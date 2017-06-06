Twin sisters share a double wedding milestone

ON June 4, 1949, twin sisters Ivy and Marg McMillan of Woodenbong shared a double wedding.

Ivy married Ray Reid and Marg married George Pethers at the Presbyterian Church Woodenbong.

Their day was made more memorable by being able to see snow on Mt Lindesay, clearly visible from the Church lawn, and sleet fell that day at Woodenbong.

The female attendants wore satin... and overcoats.

On her way to the church, Ivy's veil was dislodged by the strong and icy wind, and lodged securely on a rosebush.

68 years later, the two couples held a celebratory brunch at Linda's Pitstop, Woodenbong, enjoyed by the strong gathering of family and friends including some from Gympie, Jimboomba, Tweed Heads and the locals; it was a mild and sunny winter's day.

