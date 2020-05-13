Twilight star’s bizarre interview

Robert Pattinson has given a bizarre interview as he navigates lockdown in a London apartment.

The former Twilight alum, who is set to star as Batman in the next Warner Bros film based on the iconic DC Comics character, fronted GQ in photos taken himself, as he was asked questions by the writer, Zach Baron, via video call.

During the chat for the June/July issue, the 33-year-old British actor, who said he "eats out of cans like a wild animal", attempted to demonstrate making a dish he called "piccolini cuscino".

The dish, which features pasta, cheese, sugar and cornflakes smashed into a tinfoil ball, is one of his own invention as he seeks to create a pasta dish that can be held like a "pizza or burger".

But the star mistakenly put the ball into a microwave, thinking it was the oven.

"A lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave, and Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire," Baron writes in the piece.

"'The f**king electricity … Oh my God', he says, still on the floor," Baron added.

OK, so Pattinson nearly blew up his home. But it got even weirder.

He admitted he had previously attempted to make a business out of his rather odd microwave pasta recipe.

Pattinson told the publication he even met with Italian restaurateur Lele Massimini about the product.

Pattinson joked, "Maybe if I say it in GQ, maybe, like, a partner will just come along."

Elaborating on his eating habits, the actor said he was a simple cook.

"Like, I eat out of cans and stuff," he said.

"I'll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can … it is weird, but my preferences are … Just sort of eat like a wild animal. Like, out of a trash can."

Rob at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Talk about a chaotic interview. We're going to blame isolation.

In February, fans were given a look at the actor's transformation into the DC Comics superhero, ahead of Warner Bros new movie, The Batman.

Director Matt Reeves revealed a teaser video, showing Pattinson in character as he steps into a dark frame illuminated by red lighting.

Set to dark, threatening music, the trailer shows Pattinson - and his Batman suit in all its glory (with a bit of a cowl collar going on) - slowly coming into focus.

Pattinson replaces Ben Affleck in the role, after he stood down last year following 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

At this stage it's unclear if it's a direct replacement, or how Pattinson's version of Bruce Wayne will fit into the DC Extended Universe.

Pattinson told Variety last year he was a fan of Tim Burton's 1989 and 1992 Batman movies growing up.

When he heard Reeves was rebooting the series for Warner Bros, he went for it.

This came as a surprise to many, with Pattinson having avoided blockbuster roles after playing the defining role of Edward Cullen in Twilight and its four subsequent films.

"I'd had Batman in my mind for a while," Pattinson said.

Originally published as Twilight star's bizarre interview