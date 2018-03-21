Twice arrested woman charged over backpack bottle assault

A Casino mum accused of affray and assault could face time in prison.

A CASINO mother has been remanded in custody after allegedly assaulting her cousin while on bail for another violent charge.

Trevena Hickling, 24, was charged with affray after allegedly attacking another woman during a fight on a Casino street on February 23.

After being granted bail, allegedly punched her cousin before hitting her on the top of the head with a Nike backpack containing two bottles of alcohol on Waratah St, Casino on Saturday.

She now faces a second charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the weekend incident, which left the victim with a head wound.

According to court documents, the initial incident came amid a spate of fights from February 23 to 25 in which groups between five and 50 people in size fought in Casino.

Police received 20 calls to public order incidents during this time, and Ms Hickling is accused of throwing punches at another woman and pulling her hair in a "ground wrestle".

Defence lawyer Kylie Anderson-Clarke argued Ms Hickling had three children dependant on her and should be granted bail to care for them when she appeared in Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Magistrate David Heilpern said Ms Hickling's challenges were no greater than the average family in her situation.

"Obviously (the children) need their mother," he said.

"One of them has just started school.

"Bail would be a great advantage, no doubt, to the children."

But he said there was a "very substantial chance" Ms Hickling would face jail time if convicted.

With police having secured footage from the February incident, Mr Heilpern said there was an "overwhelmingly strong prosecution case" and it was "inherent" in Ms Hickling's bail conditions that she avoid any further violent incidents.

He said last weekend's alleged attack left the victim with blood through her hair and was "close to a glassing, but for the bag".

Mr Heilpern said there appeared to have been "increasing difficulties in Casino involving street violence".

Ms Hickling will appear before the court via video link on Monday.