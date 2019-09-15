Twenty beers and one sloe gin at Casino Beer Fest

GIN MAKER: Rose Hunter from Byron Bay make a Brookies Gin at the Casino Craft Beer Festival at the Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse.

GIN MAKER: Rose Hunter from Byron Bay make a Brookies Gin at the Casino Craft Beer Festival at the Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse. Susanna Freymark

A SPICY slow gin was the odd one out at the Casino Craft Beer Festival on Saturday.

That didn't make the Brookies Gin stall at the Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse any less popular.

Byron Bay's Rose Hunter offered sloe and spicy or apple mac gin drinks.

Mountain Goat Beer, all the way from Richmond in Victoria, offered a passion fruit flavoured lager and Wollongbar's Chris McLean had a queue of people coming back for more of the refreshing brew.

"It's a sessional lager,” Mr McLean said. "It's easy to drink.”

Beer Fest organiser Stuart George said there were 20 different beers offered by the seven brewers plus the gin stall.

When the Craft Beer Festival didn't run last year, Mr George took it over and the consistent crowds proved the event was a winner.

The event was a fund-raiser for the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter as Mr George is on the advisory committee.

Stone and Wood's new line of The Gatherer included watermelon and mint in the brew and it had a light and refreshing taste.

Happy with the day Mr George said, "they'd look at the day and see what they could do next year” to make it even better.

TOP THREE BEERS

Mountain Goat passion fruit lager

Stone and Wood's The Gatherer with watermelon and mint

The Catchment lager