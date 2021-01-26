Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

News Premium Content Tweed’s top honours named in Australia Day Awards

Parenting Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 - Pt...

News

News Premium Content 330 PHOTOS: What 2020 looked like on the Northern...

News Premium Content A view from the Tweed: 2020 in photos

Politics Premium Content GALLERY: All the pics as PM opens highway

Weather Premium Content 100 PHOTOS: Flood devastation around our region

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Floodwater cuts paramedics off from...

Weather Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Northern Rivers battered by severe...

Weather

Weather Premium Content PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

Australian Olympian Bronte Campbell speaking at the media event at Alstonville.

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Life in the fast lane for our Olympic...

Soccer

Soccer Premium Content PHOTOS: Magpies Crusaders fans cheer from...

News Premium Content 25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

News Premium Content RAPPVILLE FIRE: One year on, town is slowly...

News

News Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Women's League Tag semi-final...

News

News Premium Content 40+ PHOTOS: Did we snap your pic at the Lismore...

News

News Premium Content GUTTED: First look inside cathedral after fire

NSW Fire & Rescue crews at the scene of the fire at St Carthage's Cathedral in Lismore.

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Fireys' desperate efforts to save Lismore...

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack with Page MP Kevin Hogan, Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow and Ballina Deputy Mayor Eoin Johnson

News Premium Content Behind the scenes of our long-awaited bypass...

News Premium Content GALLERY: Crowds flock to East Shores 1B opening

News

News Premium Content 51 PHOTOS: All the action from Lismore Kart Club race...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Guard of honour for much-loved former...

Taste testing are (from left) JBS feedlot manager Sean Sturgess, Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons, JBS livestock supervisor Samuel Clothier and shift manager Brett Ward as Fitzy's partner with JBS to showcase the JBS Royal 100 rib fillet in the absence of the Ekka, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

News Premium Content WATCH: Where to taste Australia’s best beef

News

News Premium Content Photos show how close pilot came to disaster

News

News Premium Content TRIBUTES: How Fraser crash victim is being...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Traffic mayhem as Queensland's border...

News

Tweed’s top honours named in Australia Day Awards

26th Jan 2021 2:45 PM

Premium Content Subscriber only

Koala champion Jenny Hayes has been named the Tweed Shire Citizen of the Year.

Tweed Shire Council held its awards and citizenship ceremony at Twin Towns Services Club in Tweed Heads this morning.

Ms Hayes received the award for her ongoing work for the region's koala population, including in the founding of Team Koala in 2009.

"What I am really touched and appreciative about is how much the community has come together to protect our Tweed koalas. Just arrived, or been here for many generations, young and old, everyone joined together and that is so special," Ms Hayes said.

"Team Koala is a very diverse group and lots of different people contribute lots of different things - together I think we make a really great team to try to give our koalas a voice in our shire.

"We have amazing volunteers who go above and beyond what anyone can expect and to be honest, this and my love of animals is what keeps me motivated and inspired for the cause and keeps me going."

The Tweed's Individual Volunteer of the Year Award went to both Michael Reid and Les Hardy.

The 2020 Group Volunteer of the Year Award went to the Murwillumbah Hospital Coffee Shop Volunteers.

The 2020 Community Event of the Year Award went to the Tweed Valley Equestrian Group, for the annual Power of Pink Fundraiser.

The 2020 Sporting Achievement Award went to tennis coach Gemma Eaton and 2020 Young Achiever in Community Service Award was 12-year-old Tj Kleeman.

 

northern rivers community tweed shire australia day awards tweed shire council
Lismore Northern Star