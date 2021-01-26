Tweed’s top honours named in Australia Day Awards

Liana Boss Full Profile Login to follow

Koala champion Jenny Hayes has been named the Tweed Shire Citizen of the Year.

Tweed Shire Council held its awards and citizenship ceremony at Twin Towns Services Club in Tweed Heads this morning.

Ms Hayes received the award for her ongoing work for the region's koala population, including in the founding of Team Koala in 2009.

"What I am really touched and appreciative about is how much the community has come together to protect our Tweed koalas. Just arrived, or been here for many generations, young and old, everyone joined together and that is so special," Ms Hayes said.

"Team Koala is a very diverse group and lots of different people contribute lots of different things - together I think we make a really great team to try to give our koalas a voice in our shire.

"We have amazing volunteers who go above and beyond what anyone can expect and to be honest, this and my love of animals is what keeps me motivated and inspired for the cause and keeps me going."

The Tweed's Individual Volunteer of the Year Award went to both Michael Reid and Les Hardy.

The 2020 Group Volunteer of the Year Award went to the Murwillumbah Hospital Coffee Shop Volunteers.

The 2020 Community Event of the Year Award went to the Tweed Valley Equestrian Group, for the annual Power of Pink Fundraiser.

The 2020 Sporting Achievement Award went to tennis coach Gemma Eaton and 2020 Young Achiever in Community Service Award was 12-year-old Tj Kleeman.