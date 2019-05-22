Menu
FRESH OUTLOOK: Get Shucked manager Rebecca Dow and owner Noel Baggaley are ready for business.
Food & Entertainment

Tweed's newest fish and chip shop to have own oyster bar

Rick Koenig
by
21st May 2019 12:12 PM

LOVE your fish and chips and fresh seafood?

Well newly opened Get Shucked in Tweed Heads South might just be the place for you.

The new shop opened late last month and aims to serve those who want both traditional takeaway fish and chips and freshly caught seafood including oysters, bugs, prawns and whole fish.

And for those who love oysters, you're in for a treat.

Owner Noel Baggaley is an oyster farmer and farms Sydney rock oysters from the Tweed River before selling them at the shop by the dozen.

The shop also offers BYO alcohol service.

A new oyster-themed bar is also set to open at the shop in the coming month which will have a specialised menu of different oysters and even someone shucking them live.

Manager Rebecca Dow said while the shop offered just a small menu currently, "we do the simple things really well".

"We focus on really great quality fresh food, none of what we sell is brought in frozen, everything is made in house, we hand cut our potato cakes and our customer service is great as well," she said.

"The menu is super simple but we do those things really well with a focus on good quality food."

Ms Dow said the two most popular items on the menu were the store's calamari and thick cut crispy chips.

She said the shop had received nothing but positive feedback since it opened on April 26.

"I had a grandmother who told me I cooked her fish last week and it was the best piece of fish she had in ages, which meant the world to me," she said. "The Facebook feedback has been all five stars and the only feedback we've really had in-store is the portions are too big."

