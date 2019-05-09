Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Funding is needed soon to prevent the Tweed Shire Vacation Care from shutting its doors.
Funding is needed soon to prevent the Tweed Shire Vacation Care from shutting its doors. Contributed
News

Tweed vacation care on the brink of shutting its doors

Michael Doyle
by
8th May 2019 9:37 AM

A NON-PROFIT vacation care business in the Tweed is at risk of closing its doors next month if funding is not secured.

Tweed Shire Vacation Care has announced it will have to shut down on Tuesday, June 11 if a cash injection does not come in the coming weeks.

It is in its 35th year of operation, and being a non-profit has survived off government grants and donations.

Director Claire Ashton said it was "breaking her heart" that the institution was seemingly going to close.

"The main issue is because we are not-for-profit, we rely on grants to keep us going," she said.

"We have had funding cutbacks and we have been getting knocked back for grants.

"We do not have a future without funding."

The director said she had more than 30 people on the books, mostly casual workers as well as three permanent workers who are at risk of losing an income.

She said she has approached both state and federal MPs for assistance, but claimed the process of trying to secure funding had been frustrating and funding or sponsorship was needed soon for survival.

funding government grants tweed shire vacation care
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    End of an era as Ford dealership changes hands

    premium_icon End of an era as Ford dealership changes hands

    Business THE business name has survived 109 years, but Trevan Ford is no more.

    Kevin Hogan is 'embarrassed by his own government': Labor

    premium_icon Kevin Hogan is 'embarrassed by his own government': Labor

    Politics Shots were fired when Shadow Treasurer visited Lismore and Casino

    Pair to face trial over alleged child sex abuse

    premium_icon Pair to face trial over alleged child sex abuse

    Crime The alleged abuse happened in East Lismore and Evans Head