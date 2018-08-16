Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tradies are set to save under a new cross-border licence scheme.
Tradies are set to save under a new cross-border licence scheme.
Business

Tweed tradies set to save on cross-border costs

Rick Koenig
by
15th Aug 2018 10:27 AM

TRADIES are set to save under a new cross-border licence scheme which would allow them to work in both NSW and Queensland with just one licence.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the scheme would help break the red tape for tradespeople and other small businessses who consistantely have to cross the border for work.

"The State Border causes a great deal of inconvenience to local tradespeople and this proposal will reduce the costs and paperwork associated with licensing to work both sides of the border," Mr Provest said.

"This is a common-sense idea that delivers on the NSW Government's commitment to cut red tape for small businesses, while creating the best outcomes for consumers.

"It will allow these tradies and professionals to get on with their jobs without the burden of needing a separate licence for each jurisdiction."

Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean said the current application fee for a trade or specialist contractor in NSW was $312 for a one-year licence.

He said under the new program, extra costs to work across the border would be eradicated.

"Those working close to state borders will benefit in particular, where current licence requirements can limit opportunities for both small businesses and consumers," he said.

tradespeople tradies tweed tweed mp geoff provest
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Terrifying break-ins have residents on edge

    premium_icon Terrifying break-ins have residents on edge

    Crime IN ONE nightmare incident a man, who was found hiding in the garage, left behind female underwear and blood in the sink.

    Lismore CBD rescue plan a 'long time coming'

    premium_icon Lismore CBD rescue plan a 'long time coming'

    Council News Bold initiative passes 6 votes to 5

    'Living hell': Airbnb style holiday letting a 'cancer'

    premium_icon 'Living hell': Airbnb style holiday letting a 'cancer'

    Business "We don't have neighbours... we have strangers, coming and going".

    How an 'enormous' pothole ruined tourist's Lismore holiday

    premium_icon How an 'enormous' pothole ruined tourist's Lismore holiday

    News It's official: Lismore roads are worse than those in Queensland

    Local Partners